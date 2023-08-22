Inter Miami's Playoff Hopes: A Messi-led Miracle in the Making? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Major League Soccer playoff race is heating up, with Inter Miami sitting outside the playoffs and facing a steep uphill battle to make the postseason.

Despite being +850 in betting odds, Inter Miami‘s fortunes could drastically change with help from the soccer legend Lionel Messi. Currently, FC Cincinnati leads the pack with odds of +430, followed by Los Angeles FC at +600, Philadelphia Union at +750, Saint Louis City at +1000, and the New England Revolution at +1100. However, Inter Miami has a golden opportunity to improve their position, but it won’t be easy.

Inter Miami trails by 14 points with 11 games left in the regular season. With a maximum of 33 points up for grabs, they will need near-perfect performances and some assistance from teams ahead of them to drop points. Fortunately, Inter Miami’s schedule could give them the opportunity they need. They are set to play four of the five teams currently outside the playoff spots and three of the four teams sitting in the bottom four playoff positions. Victories in these matchups could significantly boost Inter Miami’s playoff chances.

However, the road ahead will be a tough one for the team, with crucial players like Jordi Alba (34), Sergio Busquets (35), and Lionel Messi (36) needing rest. Tata Martino faces the challenge of managing the team’s lineup to ensure they remain competitive in each game. Despite the demanding schedule, Inter Miami and Messi have become favorites among bettors, as evidenced by the high volume of bets placed on them.

Inter Miami’s journey to the playoffs is undoubtedly a massive challenge. However, with Messi’s star power and crucial matches against teams in front of them, they might pull off the improbable. It will be interesting to see if Inter Miami can climb the ranks and secure a playoff spot. The road ahead is tough, but the team has shown they can rise to the occasion. Only time will tell whether Inter Miami and Messi can complete their monumental task.

