Is Canada a Legit Basketball Threat for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The FIBA World Cup is on the horizon, and as with all major sports events, the betting community is buzzing. With platforms like BetMGM offering a plethora of betting options, there’s an abundance of opportunities to explore.

FIBA World Cup BetMGM Betting Insights

The USA team, traditionally a powerhouse in basketball, enters the tournament with odds of -120. A glance might suggest they would have been even more significant favorites if they had all their top players. Yet, a cascade of dropouts has meant they’re now competing with a new generation of talent.

France holds impressive odds at 7 to 1. Yet, the nations that have been gaining traction hold very interesting odds, in Canada and Australia, both pegged at 10 to 1. Let’s delve deeper into these numbers.

Historically, USA’s dominance in international tournaments is undisputed. Regardless of the roster, they’re often the expected victors. However, this year’s mix is slightly different. While many of the USA’s prime players have opted out, teams from other nations have emerged stronger, boasting superior NBA talents.

Take Canada, for instance. They boast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged around 30 points a game this season. RJ Barrett, coming off another solid season with the New York Knicks, is expected to make significant contributions.

Meanwhile, Slovenia has been gaining attention in the betting realm, primarily due to the presence of Luka Doncic, one of the most potent international players currently.

Even though FIBA World Cup games differ from the NBA, coaches like Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra have done commendable jobs assembling the roster for the USA. What’s riveting here is the current betting trend. While Canada is the most popular bet in tickets, holding +1000 odds, a whopping 85% of the money is on the USA. Combined, these two teams represent about 96% of the market money.

As the World Cup kickstarts in a few days, it’s crucial to note that Team USA, while traditionally dominant, has lately struggled to steamroll their competition, unlike their usual Olympic exploits. Their recent promising performances, however, ensure they maintain their –120 favorite odds.

In essence, the betting trends indicate a potential shift in the dynamics of international and American basketball. With dominant teams, emerging dark horses, and ever-shifting odds, the FIBA World Cup promises to be an exhilarating watch and a fascinating event for bettors worldwide.

