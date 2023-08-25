Is Georgia a Lock to Clinch a College Football Playoff Spot? by SportsGrid 13 Minutes Ago

The race to reach the College Football Playoff is another fun futures market to examine in NCAA football, and the best prices are currently on the top contenders. Georgia is soaring high, priced as a greater than $2 favorite to make a return to the CFP.

The lean is towards Georgia to get back to the playoffs. Their advantage primarily comes from a favorable schedule. We frequently discuss schedules, and this year, Georgia has significant home games, squaring off against teams like South Carolina and Ole Miss. Their major road challenge will be against Tennessee. The lineup seemingly puts Georgia in a position to post an 11-1 season, which, if they clinch the SEC championship, practically guarantees them a spot in the CFP.

The Big 10 is equally fascinating. Ohio State and Michigan seem, at least on paper, to be the frontrunners. But let’s not sleep on Penn State. They’ve shown promise, especially with their rushing prowess and Drew Allar leading the charge.

It makes sense to have reservations about USC. Their defense, especially the secondary, needs to tighten up. And it’s not just the rushing defense to be concerned with.

While Georgia appears to be a strong contender for a CFP spot, the unpredictability of the season and the strengths of other notable teams mean it’s anyone’s game.

