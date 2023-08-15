Is Gerrit Cole's Likely Cy Young Season Being Overshadowed by Yankees Mediocrity? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the MLB Awards picture becomes clearer, an imposing figure reveals itself vividly in the Bronx. Gerrit Cole, the star pitcher for the New York Yankees, is now the odds-on favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award, with odds set at a staggering -300. He’s followed by Kevin Gausman at 4 to 1, Framber Valdez at 11 to 1, and Luis Castillo at 12 to 1, with all other candidates sitting at 35 to 1 or higher.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

However, despite his impressive performances, one can’t help but wonder how content Cole is, being a bright spot on an otherwise struggling Yankees team. With Aaron Judge missing most of the season due to injury and the team struggling to score runs, Cole has become the lone shining star in a disappointing year for New York.

During his time with the Houston Astros, Cole experienced considerable success, helping his team win consistently. Since joining the Yankees on a lucrative contract, his personal performances have remained high, but the team as a whole has struggled. As the Yankees continue to underperform, it’s hard not to speculate whether Cole regrets his decision to leave Houston. He might be on track to win the Cy Young Award, but doing so in a lackluster season for the Yankees must be bittersweet.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Although we can only speculate about his feelings, it’s reasonable to assume that he may not be enjoying his time in New York as much as he expected.

Despite being a top contender for the Cy Young Award, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Cole’s success is overshadowed by New York’s overall struggles. As the season continues, fans and bettors alike will be watching closely to see if the Yankees ace can maintain his impressive form and claim the prestigious award, even if his team doesn’t end up where they hoped.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.