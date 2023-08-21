Is it Kyle McCord or Devin Brown That Makes Ohio State Better? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Ohio State Buckeyes are facing a crucial decision as the summer winds down and the start of the college football season looms. The team’s starting quarterback position remains undecided, and head coach Ryan Day may reveal his choice any day now. The two leading contenders for the coveted role are Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, both of whom have demonstrated immense potential and have their unique strengths.

Kyle McCord is currently the name most frequently mentioned as the likely starter. This follows a closely contested quarterback battle between McCord and Brown throughout the summer. However, Day has not yet confirmed whether McCord will take the field as the starter in Week 1.

Interestingly, there is a notable trend regarding the first-year starting quarterbacks for the Buckeyes. In recent years, the likes of Dwayne Haskins, CJ Stroud, and Justin Fields have all had impressive debut seasons, averaging 4,329 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. This sets a high bar for the next quarterback, whether McCord or Brown, to step into the role.

Devin Brown, who wears the unconventional number 33 for a quarterback, has also attracted attention. He’s known for his mobility, which could change the dynamics of the Buckeyes’ offense and potentially make him the preferred choice. Brown’s unique style could prove advantageous in the team’s first three games against Indiana, Youngstown State, and Western Kentucky.

Both quarterbacks will likely see some action during these opening games, allowing the coaching staff to evaluate their performances and make a more informed decision. Regardless of who eventually secures the starting role, they will carry the considerable expectation of continuing Ohio State’s success against rivals like Michigan.

Keep an eye on the developments in the Buckeyes’ quarterback situation over the next week. The choice between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown could have significant implications for Ohio State’s season, and fans eagerly await the starter’s announcement. Whichever quarterback takes the field in week one will have big shoes to fill and high expectations to meet.

