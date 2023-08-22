Jim Harbaugh's Suspension: What Does it Mean for the Wolverines? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us, and there’s a big shakeup at the University of Michigan. Coach Jim Harbaugh will be absent from the sidelines for the Wolverines’ first three games due to a self-imposed suspension. This comes after Michigan tried to negotiate a four-game suspension with the NCAA, which was rejected, leading the Wolverines to impose a three-game suspension on Harbaugh.

The backdrop of this suspension relates to the COVID era, involving allegations of illegal practices, illegal recruiting, and having players on campus who should not have been there. It is important to note that the NCAA has not officially sanctioned Harbaugh or the Wolverines.

The big question here is, how big of an impact will Harbaugh’s absence have on the Wolverines’ first three games? The answer is probably not much. The Wolverines are set to play East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green, and they will be heavily favored in all three matchups. Harbaugh or not, with a veteran team on the field, Michigan should handle their business pretty easily.

Still, there’s more to this story than just the immediate games ahead. Harbaugh’s suspension is self-imposed, and the NCAA has yet to weigh in on the matter. They could still ban him further this season or even next season. Deciding on an appropriate punishment can often take a long time.

With a new NCAA president in place, Charlie Baker, the former governor of Massachusetts, there may be a desire to handle this situation differently and perhaps more swiftly. However, it’s important to remember that the NCAA does not act alone when determining punishments for infractions. Schools themselves are involved in the decision-making process, as are other committees. They all work together to determine what punishments are appropriate.

Looking at the larger context of Harbaugh’s suspension, it’s not as severe as a suspension in the NFL. In the NFL, suspended coaches can’t go to the facility, be in contact with their coaches, or even access playbooks. Harbaugh, however, can still be involved in game preparations and coaching during the week, just not on the sidelines during the games.

In Week 1 on September 2nd, Michigan will host East Carolina, where they are 35.5-point favorites. The players seem prepared to back Harbaugh and are ready to execute the game plan on the field.

The situation is still developing, and it could be a while before we find out if Harbaugh’s suspension will be extended. The Wolverines are focused on winning their opening games and starting the season strong.

