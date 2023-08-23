Jonathan Taylor On The Trading Block: Will He Stay a Colt? by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Indianapolis Colts’ roster might soon undergo a significant shakeup. Running back Jonathan Taylor, a key cog in the Colts’ offensive machine, has been given the green light by the team to seek a trade. The clock is ticking, and with the regular season mere weeks away, fans and analysts are mulling the same burning question: Will Taylor don the blue and white jersey when the Colts take the field in Week 1?

The narrative takes a twist as Colts owner Jim Irsay played hardball, suggesting that Taylor might not be as valuable as he perceives himself to be. This poses an inherent contradiction. On one hand, Irsay isn’t willing to fork out the desired amount for Taylor. On the other, he hopes to pitch Taylor’s market value in trades as if he’s worth every penny of Taylor’s self-assessment.

The situation resembles the hefty package the Carolina Panthers received when they traded Christian McCaffrey. Can the Colts expect a similar bounty in exchange for Taylor? Realistically, the prospects appear bleak.

Teams are showing genuine interest in Taylor. That’s undeniable. Are they willing to offer more than a single draft pick for him? The value propositions look tough, particularly when considering contenders like the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. These franchises, possibly interested in Taylor’s services, would likely only part with a pick from the later stages of the draft. Sure, the Chiefs might be cap-strapped, but making room for Taylor’s modest salary wouldn’t require a herculean effort.

What’s the endgame for the Colts? Hoping for a trade partner with a dismal outlook for the seasonâ€”and hence a high-value draft pickâ€”seems like a fantasy.

While the sports world remains gripped by the unfolding drama, the looming question remains: come Week 1, will Taylor still call Lucas Oil Stadium his home? As negotiations heat up, all eyes will be on Indianapolis, awaiting the answer.

