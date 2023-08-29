Latest Report Absolute Shame For Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Managers Taylor will remain in Indianapolis and miss the first four games by Sean T. McGuire 18 Minutes Ago

Fantasy football managers who drafted Jonathan Taylor hoping the Indianapolis Colts would part ways with the star running back before the 2023 campaign have learned of a devastating development.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon reported the Colts would not trade Taylor and instead put him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Taylor now will miss the first four games of the season, regardless if he is traded to another organization before that four-week stretch is up.

Schefter reported Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a “fair-value offer” for the 2021 First Team All-Pro, who now enters his final year under contract.

Fantasy Pros revealed Taylor’s average draft position had been No. 22 overall indicating a late second- or early third-round pick. Yahoo Sports had Taylor ranked RB9. However, both of those numbers are only because the uncertainty regarding his situation in the first place.

Taylor was a consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football entering the 2022 campaign.

A second-round pick in 2020, Taylor requested to be traded earlier this offseason after his distaste for Colts owner Jim Irsay played out in public.