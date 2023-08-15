Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels aim to bounce back from yesterday’s disappointing performance as they face off against the Texas Rangers tonight. The Angels struggled mightily in their last game, producing no runs, one hit, and committing three errors. They will look to one of their top arms, Lucas Giolito, to help turn things around.

Lucas Giolito, who is priced at +152, will take the mound for the Angels tonight. The right-hander has had a strong record against the Rangers in the past, boasting an undefeated 3-0 record with a respectable 3.38 ERA in previous matchups. Despite some recent struggles, Giolito has a chance to prove himself tonight and give the Angels a much-needed boost.

Conversely, Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers, priced at -180, are favored to win the game with a total set at 8.5. The Rangers have been in fine form and will be looking to continue their winning ways. Montgomery has had a solid season and hopes to stifle the Angels’ lineup tonight.

Despite the odds favoring the Rangers, there are reasons to believe that Giolito can make an impact tonight. The pressure is on for Giolito, who was acquired in a trade, to deliver for his new team and show them he was worth the price.

The Angels may have struggled yesterday, but Giolito’s past success against the Rangers should give them some confidence. If Giolito can find his rhythm early on, it could spell trouble for the Rangers. Expect a motivated Angels team to put up a fight, especially in the early innings.

The Angels, backed by Giolito, should come out strong in the first five innings. It could be wise to back the Angels to have a lead heading into the sixth inning. Keep an eye on the early performance of both teams to gauge the momentum.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.