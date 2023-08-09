Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Preview

The Arizona Diamondbacks, previously a strong contender for the NL West division title, now teeters on the hopes of landing a wildcard spot. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and now they’re up against a team nobody wishes to face in their downtime – the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bobby Miller, the star youngster for the Dodgers, has been a revelation and a much-needed addition to their rotation. Despite a recent minor hiccup, his form has been phenomenal. Facing a formidable pitcher like him is the last thing a team in a slump would want. On the flip side, the Diamondbacks have Merrill Kelly taking the mound. Over the past few seasons, he’s been the go-to pitcher for Arizona, the one to rely upon in crucial games. However, his form has been shaky, especially on the road. At home, he manages to pull off decent performances, but facing the Dodgers” lineup is daunting.

Betting Odds:

Dodgers : -132

: -132 Diamondbacks : +112

: +112 Total: 9

Given the odds, the Dodgers are the favorites, and for a good reason. Their offensive prowess has been the talk of the season. Regardless of who’s on the mound, their batting lineup consistently delivers. While Kelly might be one of the better pitchers for the Diamondbacks, facing the Dodgers,” lineup is no easy feat.

The bottom line here is that if you’re contemplating backing Kelly, now might be the time, considering he’s pitching at home. Still, be wary; it’s challenging to bet against the Dodgers, who keep racking up runs on the road.

Also, considering how Freddie Freeman is playing, placing a hit prop on him might be a good call. Freeman seems to be on a roll, and this is something that’s been consistent throughout the year.

If you’re aiming to get the best out of your bets, it might be wise to keep an eye on the Dodgers.