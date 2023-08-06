Los Angeles Rams: Betting on Cam Akers Could Be DFS Goldmine

The Running Back Conundrum: Setting the Stage

A good running back can be the key to unlocking great value in DFS, and in the Rams’ case, Cam Akers stands out as a potential star. Though last season saw him finish as RB 35, this might not be an accurate reflection of his potential. Akers’ position in the team was a rollercoaster ride, going from starter to bench and even almost being traded. Things started to look up once the Rams decided to keep him and give him the ball more often.

Sean McVay’s Vote of Confidence: Cam Akers in the Spotlight

Sean McVay’s endorsement of Akers as a crucial part of the Rams’ offense is a strong signal for his potential this season. The Rams’ lack of significant moves in the offseason further cements Akers’ status as the starting running back. The team must utilize Akers effectively to keep Matthew Stafford upright and Cooper Kupp healthy for a grueling 17-game season.

DFS Perspective: Riding on Cam Akers

For DFS players, Cam Akers could prove to be an excellent investment. In the mid-rounds of drafts, Akers stands out amongst players like Alexander Mattison and Rashad White. If you’re a fan of a heavy wide receiver build early in the draft, Akers could be an ideal target as the draft unfolds. With him expected to be the bell cow of the Rams’ running game, garnering both the bulk of the carries and the goal-line opportunities, Akers promises both quality and quantity.

Conclusion: Trusting in the Cam Akers Momentum

All things considered, the upcoming season could prove to be a breakthrough year for Cam Akers. Given his projected role in the Rams’ offense, and the backing of Coach Sean McVay, Akers could be a standout player to watch for both DFS enthusiasts and Rams fans alike. The combination of quality and quantity in the Rams’ offense should provide Akers with the platform to shine brighter than he did in 2022.

