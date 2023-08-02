Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 2 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .381

Games Remaining: 54

Last Appearance (August 1 vs. Phillies): Arraez went 2-for-5 with a single and a double during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss, his average remaining at .381. It was the All-Star’s 44th multi-hit effort of the season, which ties him with Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. for the MLB lead. Arraez is now 14-for-30 (.467) against Philadelphia pitching this season.

Next Game (August 2 vs. Phillies): Miami continues its four-game set with the Phillies on Wednesday, with Philadelphia sending ace Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.74 ERA) to the hill. Arraez is 1-for-6 with a double in his career versus Wheeler.

Notable Props for Wednesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-330)

Over 0.5 RBI (+210)

Over 0.5 Runs (+115)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1100)

