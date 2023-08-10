Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 – August 10 Off Day by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .369

Games Remaining: 46

Last Appearance (August 9 @ Reds): Still hitting second in the batting order, Arraez went 1-for-4 with a single as Miami edged the Reds 5-4 during Wednesday’s series finale. It’s been a quiet month thus far for the 26-year-old, as Arraez is hitting just .243 (9-for-37) over his past nine games. His .369 average represents a season-low.

Next Game (August 11 vs. Yankees): Arraez and company have an off day Thursday before returning home for the opener of a three-game set against the New York Yankees. The Venezuelan native boasts a .410 average in 57 games at LoanDepot Park this season.

Come back Friday morning for Arraez’s props against the Yankees.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.