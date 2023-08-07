Manny Machado is “a Badass” and Could Go Down as the Best Padre Ever by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

San Diego Padres’ star Manny Machado has been making waves in MLB with his remarkable plays at the hot corner, and a recent string of fantastic performances over the weekend has reestablished him as one of the most talented third basemen in the game.

His defensive prowess shone through in the recent series, showcasing an array of spectacular plays from various positions: down on his knees, sprawled on his belly in the outfield, going left, going right, proving he has a firm command of third base.

However, his unique ability to throw the ball from practically any angle or position sets Machado apart. Whether it’s an underhanded flip, an overhanded chuck, or a sidearm whip, Machado’s throw accuracy and speed allow him to make the outs at first base seemingly effortlessly, often catching runners off guard.

His play in the infield has led many to praise Machado’s skills. There’s no better way of describing this guy than SportsGrid’s own Scott Ferrall has – “a badass.” Indeed, Machado’s contribution to the Padres is undeniable. For those who question his greatness, his consistent performance and extraordinary plays serve as a strong counterargument.

It’s not just about his stellar performances; it’s also about his attitude. After pulling off one of his signature plays, Machado was seen laughing with his teammates, his joy and passion for the game evident for all to see. It’s this energy that endears him to both fans and fellow players.

In the context of the Padres, Machado’s role seems all the more significant. Though he was a high-profile acquisition for the team with a long-term contract, it is hard to imagine him playing anywhere else. It’s even been suggested that he could potentially end his career in San Diego, solidifying his place in the team’s history.

In the rich tradition of the San Diego Padres, only one other player, Tony Gwynn, has commanded the same level of respect and admiration as Machado. If Manny continues his current trajectory, there’s no doubt that his legacy with the Padres will be remembered alongside the greats of the game.