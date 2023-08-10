Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks Preseason Week 1 Betting Preview by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

The much-anticipated Week 1 NFL clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks is coming up, and it comes with its own set of dynamics.

Firstly, indications suggest that the Seahawks are looking to field more of their starting offensive unit than the Vikings. Fans of the latter might be disappointed as it appears Kirk Cousins will not be donning the purple and gold. Furthermore, the promising Justin Jefferson and other key figures are also expected to be sidelined.

However, this might be a golden opportunity for emerging stars like Zach Charbonnet to showcase their prowess. There’s also chatter about JSN making an appearance. The Vikings might have new faces like Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall on the field. While Hall, an agile youngster, promises some exciting plays, his lack of NFL experience compared to the Seahawks’ backups is quite evident.

Now, for those interested in betting angles: targeting an ‘over’ in a preseason game is often advised during the first half due to the relatively predictable nature of the play during this period. Given that both these defenses struggled last season, particularly against the run, we might see some explosive plays, perhaps even from the first drive.

The Seahawks defense, especially, exhibited serious vulnerabilities against the run in the previous season. Even with the offseason developments, it remains to be seen if they’ve patched up those gaping holes. Without powerhouses like Cousins and Jefferson on the Vikings’ side, one might think they’re at a disadvantage. However, considering Seattle’s shaky run defense, the absence of these stars might not have as significant an impact as one would assume.

Rookies like Zach Charbonnet could potentially dominate the game, given the defensive vulnerabilities of both teams. Considering the first half ‘over’ might be a lucrative avenue for bettors. Regardless, fans can expect some exhilarating action right from the get-go!

