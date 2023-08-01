MLB 8/1 Orioles @ Blue Jays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

MLB fans, brace yourselves as we head into what feels like a big-time playoff atmosphere in Rogers Center. The Toronto Blue Jays are on a roll as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Orioles. With a -122 favorite, a total of 8.5, the excitement is palpable.

Hyun Jin Ryu, the exceptional left-handed pitcher from South Korea, is back in the rotation for the Blue Jays. If he returns to form, this could be a game-changer, and Toronto could emerge as the sleeping giants in the American League.

The Blue Jays conversation is heating up, but the slight hiccup of the Bo Bichette injury is also causing concern among the fans. The promising young shortstop’s health could significantly impact the team’s performance.

As Ryu prepares to return from Tommy John surgery, avoiding an immediate confrontation with the Orioles would be ideal. It would be safer for him to return against a team like the Oakland Athletics. However, the current scheduling lands him right in front of the Orioles’ buzzsaw.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are fresh off a win, going against the trend of teams fading after a Sunday night game. This trend has been profitable in the past but didn’t hold up last night. As the Orioles continue to defy expectations, it’s wise to be cautious when betting against them.

The enigma that is the Rogers Center can’t be overlooked either. Despite renovations to encourage higher scoring, the Blue Jays continue to struggle in their home stadium, making it hard to predict outcomes.

The looming return of Ryu from Tommy John surgery is a big question mark. He was shaky before his injury, so there’s no telling what his form will be like post-recovery. Backing Ryu without knowing what we will get is a high-stakes gamble.

While the Blue Jays continue to draw attention, it’s important not to underestimate the Orioles. They’ve been consistently outperforming expectations and could very well continue this trend. So buckle up, as this game is shaping up to be one for the books.

