MLB 8/2 Orioles @ Blue Jays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

With MLB eyes firmly set on the north, it’s the Baltimore Orioles landing in “The Six,” ready to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a promising game tonight. With two impressive pitchers set to face off, Grayson Rodriguez for the Orioles and Yusei Kikuchi for the Blue Jays, this game is already stoking anticipation amongst the fans.

Regarding the betting odds, the Blue Jays are the favorites at -122, but the Orioles aren’t too far behind as the underdogs at +104, while the total is 8.5.

Breaking down the pitchers, Rodriguez may not be a household name yet, but his recent stats suggest he’s one to watch. Over the last 30 days, he’s only faced 42 batters but sports a strong 0.79 ISO power number and a weighed on-base percentage of .304, indicating his solid performance.

On the other side, Kikuchi is a left-handed pitcher facing a lineup full of right-handed bats. He’s held his own over the past 30 days against righties, facing 64 batters with a respectable 1.03 ISO and a weighed on-base percentage of .338.

This isn’t an easy call, especially with the Orioles’ momentum being a factor to consider. Just yesterday, they demonstrated their offensive prowess against Hyun Jin Ryu, raising eyebrows across the league.

Kikuchi, while being solid throughout the year, keeping the ball on the ground and out of the air, faces a challenge against a team on a roll. The run line on Baltimore to win is -200, which suggests a closely contested affair.

Although Toronto has historically had high-scoring affairs at their ballpark, many home games this season have stayed under the total. Rodriguez and Kikuchi have been in good form, indicating the potential for a classic pitcher’s duel.

Given both teams’ recent performances and considering the pitchers’ strong form, a bet on the under 8.5 runs could be a viable option.

