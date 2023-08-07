MLB 8/7 Giants @ Angels Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the second half of the MLB season kicks into high gear, all eyes are on the West Coast. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels are not enjoying a good run of form, losing six straight games. However, they face an uphill climb against the formidable San Francisco Giants, with the Giants in a potential hunt for an NL West title or a wild card spot.

The Angels, led by Patrick Sandoval, will square off against the Giants with a game total of 8.5. Unsurprisingly, the Giants are the favored team, with a -124 betting price even on the road. The reason behind these odds can be summed up in two words: Logan Webb. Webb has been nothing short of sensational this season, and his impressive ISO power numbers and weighted on-base percentages over the last 30 days and the full year attest to his outstanding performance.

On the other hand, Sandoval has also posted some respectable numbers for the season. However, these stats haven’t restored faith in the struggling Angels. While making a call in this West Coast showdown is risky, the match could stay under the total.

The Angels are in a rut, with their ability to score runs seemingly tied to their long-ball game. Despite their perplexing form, the Giants have shown an encouraging turnaround this season, particularly against left-handed pitchers, which was once a weak point.

In contrast, the Giants’ ace, Webb, presents a formidable challenge for the Angels. The game is crucial for both teams, who are desperately seeking wins at this stage of the season. Considering the current conditions, if you can get 8 or 8.5, the under seems to be a solid bet, especially if you can get four in the first five. This West Coast game is shaping up to be a captivating duel where the Angels could continue to stumble, leaving the path clear for a Giants’ victory.

