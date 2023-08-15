MLB AL Pennant Futures: Why are the Orioles Being Backed so Heavily? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles are riding a wave of MLB popularity among bettors, as evidenced by the influx of tickets and money wagered on the team to win the American League pennant. Their odds have drastically shortened from a high of 15 to 20 to 1 down to just +450, reflecting the optimism surrounding the team. In fact, at +450, the Orioles have become the most popular bet to win the American League pennant, garnering 20% of the tickets and 19% of the money wagered.

However, there are still doubts about the Orioles’ ability to go all the way, particularly when faced with their kryptonite, the Houston Astros. Despite beating other top teams, Baltimore has struggled against the Astros, the defending champions who have repeatedly proven their mettle in the postseason.

The current odds for the American League have the Astros, Texas Rangers, Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the pack. It’s hard to see any other team outside these four making a serious push for the pennant, but the ultimate showdown will likely be between the Astros and O’s. Based on recent history and experience, Houston has the edge, having consistently reached the playoffs and dominated the competition.

The Orioles’ most recent series against the Astros at Camden Yards showcased their vulnerabilities. They lost two of three games, and even the lone win required a comeback. Considering how the Astros play at Minute Maid Park combined with their performance at Camden Yards, the picture becomes even more daunting for the Orioles.

As much as fans may want Baltimore to triumph, the seasoned Astros are poised to win the series. Despite personal preferences and any aversion to Houston, their track record and current form make them the more likely victors in a potential playoff matchup. Betting enthusiasts should consider this when wagering on the American League pennant race.

