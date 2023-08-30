MLB AL West Division Race Continues To Heat Up by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

The American League West division is one of the tightest races in the league this season. The FanDuel Sportsbook has released the latest betting odds for teams to win the AL West, and as things stand, it promises to be a nail-biter till the very end.

The Houston Astros are the favorites with a price of +105, indicating that they’re the frontrunners to take the division. Following closely behind are the Texas Rangers with a +185 price. The Seattle Mariners aren’t far off either, boasting a +270 price.

With the experience that the Astros bring to the table, does backing them to take the division crown make sense? This team has been incredibly dominant in recent memory, which should factor into the discussion.

In total, Seattle has seven games remaining against Texas. These matchups will be critical in deciding the fate of the division. If these teams split those matchups, will that ultimately help Houston take over the division race? Regardless of what the standings show at the moment, there’s a lot of baseball left to be played over the final month of the regular season schedule.

For baseball fans keeping a close eye on the AL West, mark your calendars. The real action is bound to intensify in late September. And for those looking to place bets? It’s anyone’s game, but the Astros seem to be the most secure bet with the experience and veteran presence scattered throughout their roster.

