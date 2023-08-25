MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (82-44) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) No. 5 – Chicago Cubs (67-60) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) No. 6 – Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the stretch run looming at the end of August.

The Braves might not be the hottest team in the National League at the moment, but they sure are the most consistent. They’ve won eight of their last ten games and hold a four-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the National League. The Dodgers and Braves have established themselves in a tier of their own, with LA also having won eight of their last ten games and two in a row.

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have played some outstanding baseball as the end of August looms. The Brew Crew have won five in a row and seven of their last ten games, extending their lead in the division to three games over the Chicago Cubs. Even though the Cubs trail the Brewers, they still find themselves in the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Cubs have won six of their last ten games and two straight.

Rounding out the wild-card picture are the Arizona Diamondbacks, who’re the hottest team in the National League. The D-Backs have won five in a row and eight of their last ten, climbing into their third wild-card spot in the NL.

