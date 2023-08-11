MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (72-41) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) No. 5 – San Francisco Giants (62-53) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) No. 6 – Miami Marlins (60-56)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the midway point of the year having come and gone and the middle of August looming.

It hasn’t been a perfect stretch from the Braves of late, which has certainly made things interesting with the Los Angeles Dodgers charging for the top seed in the National League. The Braves have won just five of their last ten games, while the Dodgers are 9-1 over that same stretch with five victories in a row. With their hot stretch, LA has cut the Braves’ lead down to 4.5 games atop the National League. The Milwaukee Brewers continue leading the NL Central but share an identical 5-5 record with the Braves over their last ten.

Looking at the wild-card standings in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some great baseball in August and lead the pack. The reigning National League champs have won seven of their last ten games and hold a 1.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants for the NL’s top wild card position. The Giants have dropped their previous two games and posted a 5-5 record over their last ten contests. The final wild-card spot in the National League belongs to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have won two in a row but still dropped seven of their last ten. Three teams are within 2.5 games of the final spot, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

