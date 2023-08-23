MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers Fighting Up Top by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Atlanta Braves +135 (Last week: +140)

There really isn’t anything to critique the Atlanta Braves on at this point in August. They were the first team in MLB to reach 80 wins and have won seven of their last ten games. With their continued stretch of elite play, the Braves have seen their odds of winning the NL bet down from +140 to +135.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +160 (Last week: +170)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have stormed away from the competition in the NL West and now lead the division by 11.5 games. With a dominant August, the Dodgers have seen their odds of winning the National League rise slightly from +170 to +160.

Check out SportsGrid’s daily MLB game picks.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +950 (Last week: +1000)

It’s been a mixed bag for the Philadelphia Phillies as the end of August looms. They’ve won five of their last ten games but still have some breathing room as the NL’s top wild-card team. With that, the Phillies’ odds of winning the Pennant have been bet down from +1000 to +950.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +1600 (Last week: +1600)

With four straight victories and seven over their last ten games, the Milwaukee Brewers are starting to solidify their positioning atop the NL Central. Even with that, the Brewers’ odds haven’t changed over the last week to win the National League, continuing to reside at +1600.

5. Chicago Cubs +1900 (Last week: +1700)

Six wins over their last ten games have the Chicago Cubs back occupying a wild-card spot in the National League. They trail the Brewers by 3.5 games for the NL Central lead, while their odds of winning the Penannt have taken a slight hit from +1700 to +1900.

6. San Francisco Giants +2400 (Last week: +1700)

Losses have started to pile up for the San Francisco Giants, and they’re no longer owners of a playoff spot. The Giants sit half-game out of the wild-card race and have lost seven of their last ten games. With that, San Fran’s odds of winning the National League have tailed off from +1700 to +2400.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks +3300 (Last week: +3500)

If you’re looking for one of the hottest teams in the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks are just that. The D-Backs have won four in a row and eight of their last ten games, which has them occupying a wild-card position. As a result, the D-Backs’ odds of winning the NL have risen from +3500 to +3300.

8. Miami Marlins +4200 (Last week: +3000)

With a 5-5 record over their last ten games, the Miami Marlins sit one game behind the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Marlins have seen their Pennant odds fall from +3000 to +4200, thanks to recent inconsistencies.

9. San Diego Padres +4600 (Last week: +3000)

There have been many chances for the San Diego Padres to get back in the National League wild-card race, but they sit six games out heading into action on August 23. As a result, their odds of winning the National League have continued to drop from +3000 to +4600.

10. Cincinnati Reds +6000 (Last week: +6000)

The Cincinnati Reds have quietly started to fall out of the NL Central race, where they sit four games back of the Brewers. Still, they remain only a half-game out of a wild-card spot and are very much in the playoff hunt despite their +6000 odds to win the Pennant.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 135 Los Angeles Dodgers 160 Philadelphia Phillies 950 Milwaukee Brewers 1600 Chicago Cubs 1900 San Francisco Giants 2400 Arizona Diamondbacks 3300 Miami Marlins 4200 San Diego Padres 4600 Cincinnati Reds 6000 New York Mets 50000 St. Louis Cardinals 50000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.