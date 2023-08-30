MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers, Then Everyone Else by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +130 (Last week: +135)

The Atlanta Braves have an astounding +231 run differential, which continues to lead MLB. In addition, the Braves have won two in a row and seven of their past ten games. Atlanta is tuning up for the final month of the regular season, and they’ve once again seen their odds rise from +135 to +130.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +155 (Last week: +160)

With three victories in a row and eight over their past ten games, the Los Angeles Dodgers are flexing their muscles on the National League. With another strong week in the books, the Dodgers have seen their National League odds rise slightly from +160 to +155.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +750 (Last week: +950)

Five straight victories and eight over their past ten games have helped put the Philadelphia Phillies in a great spot as the National League’s top wild-card team. With their consistent play to close out August, the Phillies have seen their National League odds bet down from +950 to +750.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +1500 (Last week: +1600)

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in MLB and have reeled off nine victories over their past ten games. Even with their hot stretch, the Brew Crew have only seen their odds slightly rise from +1600 to +1500.

5. (Tie) Chicago Cubs +1800 (Last week: +1900)

The Chicago Cubs have won seven of their past ten games and are sitting in the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Cubs have the best run differential in the NL Central at +76 and have seen their odds of winning the Pennant bet down from +1900 to +1800.

5. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +1800 (Last week: +2400)

With three straight wins, the San Francisco Giants are back in a wild-card position in the National League. The Giants have started to pick things up at the right time of year and have seen their National League odds rise from +2400 to +1800 over the last week.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks +3300 (Last week: +3300)

Seven victories over the Arizona Diamondbacks past ten games have catapulted them to being just a half-game back of the NL’s final wild-card spot. With that, the D-backs have maintained their +3300 odds of winning the National League.

8. Miami Marlins +5500 (Last week: +4200)

It hasn’t been a positive end of August for the Miami Marlins, who’ve lost seven of their past ten games and are now three out of a wild-card spot. With their recent poor play, the Marlins’ odds of winning the Pennant have fallen from +4200 to +5500.

9. (Tie) Cincinnati Reds +13000 (Last week: +6000)

The Cincinnati Reds are barely hovering over the .500 mark and are sitting two games back of the National League’s final wild-card spot. With six losses over their past ten games, the Reds have seen their odds of winning the NL more than double from +6000 to +13000.

9. (Tie) San Diego Padres +13000 (Last week: +4600)

With each passing loss, the San Diego Padres continue to play themselves out of postseason contention in the National League. The Friars have lost seven of their past ten games, leading to their odds of winning the Pennant dropping from +4600 to +13000.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 130 Los Angeles Dodgers 155 Philadelphia Phillies 750 Milwaukee Brewers 1500 Chicago Cubs 1800 San Francisco Giants 1800 Arizona Diamondbacks 3300 Miami Marlins 5500 Cincinnati Reds 13000 San Diego Padres 13000 New York Mets 50000 St. Louis Cardinals 50000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

