MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Close Gap On Braves

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +150 (Last week: +135)

Even with six wins over their last ten games, the Atlanta Braves have seen their odds get longer to win the National League over the last week. The Braves Pennant odds have slightly taken a dip from +135 to +150.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +165 (Last week: +195)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won four straight games and eight of their last ten, leading them to hold a six-game lead atop the NL West. The Dodgers have seen their National League Pennant odds bet down from +195 to +165 over the last week.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +950 (Last week: +1200)

With seven victories over their last ten games, the reigning National League champs have their sights set on a repeat. The Philadelphia Phillies continue to hold down the top wild-card spot in the National League, leading to their odds of winning the Pennant getting bet down from +1200 to +950.

4. San Francisco Giants +1400 (Last week: +1600)

Despite losing two straight games, the San Francisco Giants continue to sit comfortably in a wild-card spot in the National League. The Giants have seen their National League odds rise from +1600 to +1400 over the last week.

5. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1700 (Last week: +1700)

After looking like the San Diego Padres were going to get back in the NL playoff race, they’ve since suffered four straight losses and are 4.5 games back of a wild-card spot. The Padres have maintained their +1700 odds to win the NL Pennant.

5. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +1700 (Last week: +1800)

Even though the Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a 5-5 stretch over their last ten games, they still occupy the top spot in the National League Central division. The Brewers’ odds to win the National League have risen slightly over the last week from +1800 to +1700.

7. Chicago Cubs +1800 (Last week: +3400)

The Chicago Cubs are one of the teams on the rise in the National League. Chicago has won six of their last ten games and has seen a major shift in their odds, rising from +3400 to +1800 to win the NL.

8. (Tie) Miami Marlins +3500 (Last week: +2500)

Even though the Miami Marlins are in the midst of a 3-7 stretch over their last ten games, there’s some positivity that they’re getting out of that slump after two straight victories. Still, the Marlins NL Pennant odds have dropped from +2500 to +3500.

8. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +3500 (Last week: +2100)

Eight straight losses aren’t a recipe for success in a playoff race, and that’s exactly what’s transpired for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-Backs National League odds have fallen off from+2100 to +3500.

10. Cincinnati Reds +3700 (Last week: +2600)

The Cincinnati Reds have fallen out of a playoff spot in the National League after dropping eight of their last ten games. Their odds of winning the Pennant have taken a hit, as a result, dropping from +2600 to +3700.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 150 Los Angeles Dodgers 165 Philadelphia Phillies 950 San Francisco Giants 1400 San Diego Padres 1700 Milwaukee Brewers 1700 Chicago Cubs 1800 Miami Marlins 3500 Arizona Diamondbacks 3500 Cincinnati Reds 3700 New York Mets 25000 St. Louis Cardinals 35000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

