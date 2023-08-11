MLB Player Props: Cardinals Gorman & Nootbaar Ready to Rake by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off back-to-back wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, and two hitters to watch for tonight are Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.

It’s hardly news that the St. Louis Cardinals have struggled to find consistency on offense this season. The Red Birds were expected to capture the NL Central entering the year, and not many people had them occupying the basement in the middle of August.

Still, the Cardinals have some competent young hitters on their team that warrant some attention on this Friday slate of games. With the struggles that the two starting pitchers have tonight in Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals and Dylan Coleman for the Kansas City Royals, there’s a high total set at 11, and we’re expecting offense.

Below, we’ll outline two player props we’re targeting in this matchup:

Gorman has been one of the bright spots for the Cardinals this season. He’s already mashed 24 home runs and has a strong .816 OPS. The 23-year-old is showing why he’s expected to be a big member of the organization moving forward. Over 299 at-bats against right-handers this season, Gorman has hit 21 of his 24 home runs.

Gorman is listed at +400 to hit a home run in tonight’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals infielder has a sweet power stroke, and this matchup highlights one where he has the highest percentage chance of any Cardinal hitter to hit a home run. Backing this number is our best player prop bet of the day.

If you’re looking for one of the most consistent options on the Cardinals, look no further than Lars Nootbaar. Nootbaar might not have Gorman’s power numbers, but he’s still clubbed 12 home runs and has a .831 OPS. Nootbaar has struggled mainly against left-handed pitching this season, but he’s obliterated righties and has a .877 OPS against them over 240 at-bats. In addition, Nootbaar has eleven of his twelve home runs against right-handed pitchers.

Nootbaar is priced at +520 to leave the yard tonight, and that’s a number that has some value built into it. Besides Gorman, Nootbaar is right there for the Cardinals as a real power threat to go deep tonight. If you aren’t backing Gorman to hit a long ball, targeting Nootbar and his attractive +520 price is a sound way to go.

