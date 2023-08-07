MLB Post-Trade Deadline Losers and Winners by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, with teams re-focusing on the stretch drive. Most teams fell into one of two categories. Franchises either geared up for a postseason push or signaled toward the future. Irrespective of category, there is a clear list of winners and losers in the post-trade deadline world.

Minnesota Twins – Losers

The Cleveland Guardians and the rest of the AL Central have given up on winning the division. Included is the Minnesota Twins, who, despite being gift-wrapped the division, refuse to make a move up the standings.

The Twinkies have dropped six of their past ten, holding just a 3.5-game lead over the Guardians, who all but announced their intentions to revamp next season. That leaves the Twins as the lone team above .500 in the AL Central and a virtual lock for a postseason berth.

Still, Minnesota did nothing at the deadline to amplify their postseason hopes. Pitching has been decent, but consistency continues to hamper their offensive efforts. That could make them short work for a wild card team, who will undoubtedly enter the opening round of the playoffs with a better record and a more dangerous lineup.

Home-field advantage in the first round could be the only win coming the Twins’ way. Granted, that could mean something for a team with only four winning seasons over the past 12 years.

Miami Marlins – Winners

Unexpectedly, the Miami Marlins are flashing a playoff pedigree. The Fish weren’t expected to compete this season. Yet, here we are heading into the final two months of the season, and Miami has entrenched itself in the postseason conversation. With a bevy of deadline deals, the Marlins are poised to make a big splash.

Miami added pieces in every layer of their clubhouse. The addition of David Robertson and Jorge Lopez will revitalize the Marlins bullpen. Further, Josh Bell and Jake Burger bring a power stroke to the middle part of their batting order. Lastly, the Marlins bought low on Ryan Weathers, who could be a valuable depth piece down the stretch.

The Marlins are for real, and their moves ahead of the non-waiver deadline show they are playing for keeps.

AL West – Winners

Football might be starting soon, but all eyes will remain on baseball for the foreseeable future. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros got into a pissing match, but we can’t look past the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels as we speed toward the end of the regular season.

Although the Angels are losing ground, the Rangers, Astros, and Mariners will continue to jostle for position over the coming months. Houston moved within a half-game of the Rangers for the AL West lead, but the Rangers have pulled away with a five-game winning streak since then. Likewise, the Mariners have won four straight and eight of their previous ten to gain ground on both squads.

At one point, the AL West seemed like nothing more than a formality; however, the division is loaded with intrigue as we await an eventual winner.

Cincinnati Reds – Losers

The Cincinnati Reds weren’t supposed to compete this year. So when they went on a 12-game winning streak in mid-June, they may have even caught themselves off guard. Armed with a roster of wily veterans and upstart rookies, the NL Central contenders needed to do something at the trade deadline to bolster their playoff chances.

Cincinnati’s bats are elite. They rank top ten in the majors in OPS and runs scored. That’s akin to what we’ve seen from their bullpen. Reds relievers have combined for the second-most wins in the MLB, striking out the ninth-most batters.

However, starting pitcher has been a significant weakness and could prevent them from making a sincere playoff push. The Reds starting pitchers have combined for the third-worst ERA and fifth-fewest wins, marking a glaring flaw in an otherwise solid team. Adding a veteran arm or stabilizing presence in the rotation would have been an ideal transaction at the deadline.

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are intent on winning the division, leaving the Reds and their sub-optimal pitching in the dust.

