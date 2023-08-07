MLB World Series Betting Insights: Braves Big Across the Board by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Line movement can speak volumes in the high-stakes MLB futures betting world. We’ve seen some significant shifts since the opening odds were published.

Line movement (Open to Current)

Braves +800 to +325

Rays +2200 to +750

Rangers +5000 to +800

In particular, the Atlanta Braves have moved from an initial +800 to a current +325, demonstrating increased confidence among bettors to go along with their impressive play this season. The Tampa Bay Rays have also seen a large jump, going from a longshot at +2200 to a much more optimistic +750, but the Rays have fallen back after a hot start turned to a mediocre middle. And let’s not forget the Texas Rangers, who went from an enormous +5000 to a more reasonable +800, reflecting a surge of belief in their performance two-thirds of the way through the season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Highest Ticket%

Braves 10.4%

Yankees 7.2%

Orioles 6.1%

Turning to ticket percentages, the Braves are the clear leaders, with 10.4% of all tickets. Trailing behind them are the New York Yankees with 7.2%, and the Baltimore Orioles, who managed to bag 6.1%. These numbers provide a solid snapshot of where the betting public’s faith lies as they place their bets on these potential World Series champions.

Highest Handle%

Braves 11.9%

Yankees 8.6%

Mets 7.6%

But what about the handle percentages? Again, the Braves stand atop the leaderboard with an impressive 11.9%. Close behind are the Yankees, who hold 8.6% of the total handle, and the New York Mets, containing 7.6%. These figures suggest that while the Yankees and Mets may have fewer individual bets (as indicated by ticket percentages), the bets placed on them are generally of higher value, particularly the Mets.

Biggest Liability

Reds

Orioles

Braves

Now, let’s discuss the liability aspect. Here, the Cincinnati Reds, the Orioles, and, once again, the Braves are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities. This indicates that should these teams triumph in the World Series, the payout will be a hefty one, given the significant amount of money wagered on them.

As the season progresses, these numbers will continue to shift and adjust. Whether you’re a seasoned betting veteran or a curious newcomer, these insights offer a captivating look into the trends and movements within the MLB futures betting landscape.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks