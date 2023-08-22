MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves vs. Astros 2021 Rematch? by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +900 (Last week: +800)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. Despite the consistency from both clubs, the Astros taking on the Braves has dipped over the last week from +800 to +900.

1. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +900 (Last week: +850)

Even though the Texas Rangers have lost five straight games, they still sit in a tie for the shortest odds of being the correct World Series matchup against the Atlanta Braves. This potential draw has dropped from +850 to +900 over the last week.

3. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +1000 (Last week: +1300)

Interestingly, although the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles hold the two best records in MLB, this hasn’t found its way to the top of the oddsboard. The O’s taking on the Braves in the World Series has continued to get bet down this week from +1300 to +1000.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1000 (Last week: +950)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. The cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy. The history here would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023. With both teams continuing to own contender status, this matchup only took a slight hit over the last week from +950 to +1000.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1000 (Last week: +1000)

Over the last month, the Dodgers and Rangers have been two of the most consistent teams in MLB. They both can win games multiple ways, and they’ve continued to boast +1000 odds to clash in the Fall Classic.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1300 (Last week: +1400)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The budget Baltimore Orioles have continued to lead the AL East, while the Dodgers are running away with the NL West. The O’s vs. Dodgers potential World Series matchup has been bet down from +1400 to +1300.

7. Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +1500 (Last week: +1200)

There was a large chunk of the year where this potential matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves was considered the odds-on favorite. That’s no longer the case after the rollercoaster second half we’ve seen from Tampa Bay, but it’s still listed with the seventh-shortest odds at +1500 after sitting at +1200 last week.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1700 (Last week: +1300)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, but it’ll likely take more consistent play from Tampa down the stretch. The Dodgers are surging, and the Rays are dealing wisignificantjor hits to their lineup and rotation, causing this matchup to drop off from +1300 to +1700.

9. Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners (+2000) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Seattle Mariners are making their first and only appearance on this list in the nine-hole against the favorites to win the Fall Classic in the Atlanta Braves. The Braves and M’s colliding in the World Series is listed at +2000 to transpire.

10. Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays +2200 (Last week: +2400)

A rematch of the 1992 World Series would certainly bring eyeballs north of the border. The Toronto Blue Jays last won the Fall Classic in 1993 to become back-to-back champs after knocking off Atlanta a year earlier. Toronto has seen its odds of taking on the Braves bet down for the second consecutive week from +2400 to +2200.

