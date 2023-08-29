MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves vs. Astros Holds Top Spot by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +850 (Last week: +800)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. Atlanta taking on Houston has slightly dipped over the last week from +800 to +850.

2. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +1000 (Last week: +1000)

With the Atlanta Braves continuing to boast the National League’s best record and the Baltimore Orioles doing the same in the American League, this potential matchup in the Fall Classic has continued to boast +1000 odds over the last week.

2. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1000 (Last week: +1000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. Houston’s much-talked-about cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy. The history here would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023. With both teams continuing to own contender status, this matchup has continued to sit in a tie for the second-shortest odds at +1000.

4. Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +1100 (Last week: +900)

After dropping eight of their last ten games, the Texas Rangers have been struggling and holding on for dear life to a playoff spot in the American League. As a result, the Rangers taking on the Braves in the World Series has dipped from +900 to +1100.

5. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +1200 (Last week: +1500)

There was a large chunk of the year where this potential matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves was considered the odds-on favorite. That’s no longer the case after the rollercoaster second half we’ve seen from Tampa Bay, but with both teams playing well at the moment, it’s once again been bet down from +1500 to +1200.

5. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1200 (Last week: +1300)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The budget Baltimore Orioles have continued to lead the AL East, while the pricey Dodgers are running away with the NL West. A Baltimore vs. the Dodgers potential World Series matchup has been bet down from +1300 to +1200.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners +1300 (Last week: +2000)

The Seattle Mariners are playing great baseball as the end of August looms, but are they hitting their stride too early? Their odds of taking on the Braves in the World Series suggest otherwise after skyrocketing from +2000 to +1300.

7. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1300 (Last week: +1000)

With the struggles of the Rangers but the continued good play from the Dodgers, this matchup has unsurprisingly taken a slight hit. It takes two teams playing at their full capacity to collide in the World Series, and right now, that isn’t happening. The Dodgers and Rangers matchup has dropped from +1000 to +1300.

9. Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1400 (Last week: +1700)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, and with the Rays play of late, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility. After a strong week from both, they’ve seen their odds of facing off rise from +1700 to +1400.

10. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners +1500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Two of the hottest teams in MLB are now listed inside the top ten World Series matchup odds. The Seattle Mariners colliding with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic is listed at +1500.

