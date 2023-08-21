New York Giants Have Some Young Hidden Gems in the Secondary by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

A recurring theme in the New York Giants training camp has been the impressive performances of the young players in the secondary. The Giants utilized two NFL draft picks this year to bolster their cornerback position, selecting Deonte Banks out of Maryland in the first round and Tre Hawkins out of Old Dominion in the sixth round.

Surprisingly, it’s sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins who has quickly become a standout, earning strictly first-team reps at this point in training camp. His stellar play has impressed coaches and teammates alike and could potentially result in significant playing time during the regular season.

Another name gaining attention is Jason Pinnock. He has risen to the number one spot on the depth chart at safety, replacing last year’s starter Julian Love, who is now with the Seattle Seahawks. Pinnock, a speedy and athletic ball hawk safety, has been making plays consistently in training camp. His ability to create turnovers and break up passes has caught the eye of many.

In the Giants’ first preseason game against the Lions, Pinnock showcased his immense talent. He dominated the first few drives from the safety position, showing his ability to read plays and make crucial stops. His performance in this game could be an early indication of the impact he could have during the regular season.

The Giants may have found themselves some hidden gems in the secondary with these young players, who are all on rookie contracts. This gives the Giants the flexibility to focus on other areas of the team while knowing they have some promising young talent locked up in the secondary for the coming years.

Keep an eye on these players as the season progresses. Tre Hawkins and Jason Pinnock have shown that they have the potential to make a significant impact in the secondary, and the Giants will be relying on their contributions to shore up the defense. The continued emergence of these young players could be a vital factor in the Giants’ success this season.

