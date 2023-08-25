New York Jets vs. New York Giants Betting Preview

The New York football scene is buzzing with excitement as the New York Giants and the New York Jets prepare for a preseason clash at MetLife Stadium. This match-up already had fans intrigued with the impending debut of Aaron Rodgers.

Key Pointers for the Game:

The Jets are a six-point favorite. While head coach Robert Saleh has shown solid performances in his early career, a notable factor swaying the odds is the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and his debut.

Speaking of Rodgers, don’t expect a mere ceremonial appearance. Most thought he would simply warm up, take a couple of handoffs, and wave to the crowd. But if Rodgers’ first drive for the Jets results in a punt after just two first downs, there’s a strong belief that he’ll be back. Some speculate he won’t leave the field until the Jets score. We might see how the Jets envision using Rodgers in the regular season.

The total currently sits at 38.5 points on the FanDuel Sportsbook . Given that Rodgers might play up to three series in the first quarter and Zach Wilson could see some action, this game might skew toward the over.

On the Giants’ side, with Daniel Jones sidelined, Tyrod Taylor will be the one to watch. Often hailed as an ideal preseason quarterback due to his versatility and experience, his presence could shake things up.

The big question remains: What will the second half bring? Taking a cue from the recent Steelers game, where fans witnessed 24 points in the first half and a dry spell in the second, it anyone. Still, the first half between the Jets and Giants promises excitement, potential, and perhaps a few surprises.

Betting Tip: Look for a high-scoring first half, making the over an attractive option for bettors. Remember, preseason games are unpredictable, especially when two New York teams clash on a “double home field.”

