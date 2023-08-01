New York Mets Trade Justin Verlander Back to Houston Astros by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The MLB Trade Deadline again fails to disappoint just when we thought all of the pieces available for blockbusters had already been dealt. Justin Verlander may have been the last domino to fall, and he falls to his most recent former team to get a chance to defend his World Series title. That’s right, in a move few thought possible a few weeks ago, the New York Mets dealt Verlander back to the Houston Astros.

Heading the other way, back to New York, is Houston’s top prospect, outfielder Drew Gilbert, along with minor league outfielder Ryan Clifford.

The former AL Cy Young winner has found his stride of late after dealing with injuries earlier in the season. Verlander sports a 6-5 mark and 3.15 ERA on the season but has a sparkling 1.69 earned run average over his past six starts.

The move sent shockwaves through baseball and the World Series odds boards. After re-acquiring the future Hall of Fame hurler, the Astros are now the fourth favorite to win it all at +700. Their AL odds jumped to +340, just a hair behind favorites the Tampa Bay Rays at +320. Houston is now the odds-on favorite to win the AL West at -130 after jumping the Texas Rangers.

Will Verlander take the Astros back to the Fall Classic? We shall see.

