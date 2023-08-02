NFL Futures Market: Can the Lions Live Up to the Hype? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Detroit Lions are certainly stirring up some buzz in the NFL this season. The oddsmakers are showing them a level of respect not seen since the days of Wayne Fontes and Barry Sanders. But can they live up to the hype? Let’s delve into their futures betting odds.

As it stands now, the Lions are listed at -175 to make the playoffs, demonstrating an air of confidence in the team’s performance for the upcoming season. Their season win total is pegged at 9.5 games, a testament to their improved roster and the faith in their new leadership.

There’s also a wave of optimism surrounding second-year Lion starting quarterback Jared Goff, who’s currently 25 to 1 to win the MVP award. For another year in Detroit, the hope is that Goff can tap into the Pro Bowl form that he showcased with the Los Angeles Rams and his solid play from his debut campaign in the Motor City.

Regarding conference and championship odds, the Lions are priced at +850 for the NFC and 20 to 1 for the Super Bowl. It’s a long time since we’ve seen such optimism in Michigan.

But is all this excitement warranted?

As attractive as these odds might appear, applying a bit of caution is essential. Historically, the Lions have been one of those teams that have often failed to live up to the hype. “The Lions will always lion,” as some might say, referring to the team’s knack for underperforming when expectations are high.

The same pattern has been seen in other teams, like the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, who have had their share of disappointments despite promising odds.

So, while the hype for the Lions is palpable, and the odds are certainly intriguing, it might be wise to approach with skepticism. Detroit has a lot to prove, and until it can demonstrate a significant shift in performance and culture, it may be too soon to buy into the hype fully. But, if they can buck their historical trend and rise to the occasion, the payoff could be considerable for those brave enough to back them.

