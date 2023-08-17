NFL Futures: Will the Raiders Make the Playoffs or Exceed 6.5 Wins? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the subject of much speculation heading into the new NFL season. After suffering a string of injuries, they’re hoping for a better outcome this time around. With players like Davante Adams returning to full fitness after last week’s injury scare, the Raiders look poised to make a positive impact.

The betting odds reflect a mix of optimism and caution for the Raiders’ prospects. The odds for them to make the playoffs are 4 to 1, and their win total is 6.5. The Raiders’ chances of winning the AFC stand at 40 to 1, while their odds of claiming the Super Bowl trophy are a more distant 80 to 1.

However, the Raiders face a daunting challenge in the form of their competitors in the AFC. With so many talented teams in the conference, the Raiders must overcome significant hurdles to succeed. Despite this, the Raiders could still pull off a decent season if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy. He’s had a history of injuries, but he can be a real game-changer when he’s at his best.

The return of Josh Jacobs is also a significant boost for the team. Jacobs is expected to sign his franchise tag despite missing training camp and be ready for Week 1. His presence on the field can be a game-changer for the Raiders.

Another key player for the Raiders this season could be Aidan O’Connell, the rookie quarterback out of Purdue. While he might not be the first-choice quarterback right now, he could provide valuable depth at the position. Having played against big-time defenses in the Big Ten, O’Connell has shown his potential in the preseason and could be a steal from the draft.

The Raiders’ defense has some notable players like Maxx Crosby, who can make a significant impact. However, their overall defensive squad will need to step up if they’re going to compete in a tough division and conference.

So what’s the verdict for the Raiders? It’s a bit of a toss-up. They have the potential to exceed their win total of 6.5, but it will be a tough battle. Like Washington, they may hover around that six or seven-win mark. The play of Jimmy Garoppolo and the potential emergence of Aidan O’Connell could be crucial in determining their fate this season. Either way, it promises to be an intriguing season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

