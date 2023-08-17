NFL Futures: Will the Washington Commanders Overachieve this Season? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Washington Commanders, previously known as the Washington Redskins and temporarily as the Washington Football Team, have quite the NFL season ahead of them, according to betting odds. The odds for them to make the playoffs stand at +290, with their win total set at 6.5. Additionally, the odds for Terry McLaurin to be named Offensive Player of the Year are 125 to 1. The odds for the Commanders to win the NFC are 35 to 1, and to win the Super Bowl are 80 to 1.

Despite these odds, there’s a growing belief that the Commanders could perform better than expected this season. The return of key defensive parts could bolster the team’s prospects. However, the success of the season could hinge on the performance of the quarterback. If the Commanders get competent, error-free play from their quarterback, they could win close, low-scoring games through field position battles and solid defense.

Ultimately, the focus for the Commanders this season should be on their performance on the field. Regardless of the team’s name, their chances for success will largely depend on solid quarterback play and the performance of their defense. While there’s some skepticism about their prospects, the Commanders have the potential to defy expectations and achieve a winning record. With seven wins within reach, the Commanders could be a team to watch this NFL season.

