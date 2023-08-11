NFL MVP Futures: Which Quarterbacks Provide Good Value? by SportsGrid 23 minutes ago

When it comes to the MVP race in the NFL, not only are individual performances crucial, but team strategies and intentions play a significant role. This season, two teams appear particularly invested in their quarterbacks’ MVP campaigns: the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers.

For both these franchises, if they find themselves in a commanding position in the fourth quarter, up by a comfortable margin, don’t be surprised if they choose to rack up more points rather than play it safe. The Bengals and Chargers are heavily inclined to bolster the MVP resumes of their respective quarterbacks.

We witnessed a similar strategy from the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Despite having comfortable leads in several games, the Chiefs sent out Patrick Mahomes to pile on more points, showcasing their desire for their star quarterback to reach his record.

However, these aren’t the only quarterbacks who might be in contention. Lamar Jackson, with the new offensive system, is poised to make a mark. And then there’s the dark horse of the race, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Many might question if Lawrence can truly post MVP-worthy numbers. However, with the addition of Calvin Ridley, the Jaguars have given Lawrence a premier receiving option. Under Doug Pederson, Lawrence has the potential to be positioned strategically to maximize his output. The Jaguars’ divisional matchups also present a golden opportunity; they can rack up significant wins this season.

While the usual suspects in the MVP race will always be in contention, keep an eye on the quarterbacks above. The team’s intentions, game strategies, and individual brilliance can align perfectly to crown a new MVP this season. Whether it’s a race to the record or a breakout campaign, the MVP award will be a spectacle worth watching.

