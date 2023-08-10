NFL MVP Odds Analysis: Burrow, Mahomes and Hurts Top the Class by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

It’s that exciting time of the season again! We’re analyzing the odds to decide who’s most likely to be crowned this season’s NFL MVP.

Leading the pack currently is Joe Burrow, available at 6 to 1. Close on his tail, we have Patrick Mahomes with odds of +650. Not far behind are Josh Allen at +750 and both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts fetching 11 to 1. Other contenders include Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Dak Prescott. The player getting the most traction among bettors is Jalen Hurts. He’s gaining significant traction at BetMGM Sportsbook.

And it’s not hard to see why. Hurts came out with a stellar performance last year, steering his team to the Super Bowl. Despite their loss, it’s impossible to overlook his prowess on the field. The reigning MVP, Mahomes, is still regarded by many as the best player in the league. His consistent and exceptional play keeps him as the top contender every season. Just think about it â€“ this man is already being touted as the favorite for the Super Bowl MVP without even playing a snap this season. He has a pristine Madden rating and boasts the accolades every player dreams of.

But don’t count out Burrow. Remember that iconic game against the Bills in Buffalo? He took control in challenging conditions and clearly stated that he’s here to win.

While the MVP race is tight with talents like Burrow, Hurts, and Mahomes leading the charge, one must remember that the ultimate measure of greatness in the NFL comes down to one thing â€“ Super Bowl rings. As long as Mahomes continues his reign and accumulates those precious rings, he’s the uncontested MVP. But with challengers like Burrow and Hurts closing in, the MVP title is anyone’s this season.

