NFL Odds: Mike Tomlin Finally Gets His Due Among AFC North Bets For 2023 This might be the best division in football by Travis Thomas 39 Minutes Ago

The NFL preseason is winding down, and the real thing is just about here.

Before kickoff, here are three season-long futures bets to consider in the AFC North, arguably the pound-for-pound best division in football.

We start with Mike Tomlin, one of the most underrated coaches in the history of the game.

(All betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin (+2200)

The Steelers have plenty of young talented players on both sides of the ball from quarterback Kenny Pickett, receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as well as defensive superstars TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Despite that impressive collection, Tomlin continues to be undervalued, year in and year out. This will be Tomlin’s 17th year with the Steelers, and he’s never had a losing record during his tenure. Despite that impressive feat, he has never been awarded with this highest honor for a coach. It’s hard to believe that Tomlin has never won this award but if he is able to continue his never have a losing season trend with a team flying under the radar that nobody is expecting greatness from, he’ll be in line to capture the hardware for the first time.

Odell Beckham Jr. OVER 40.5 receptions, 575.5 reception yards and 4.5 receiving touchdowns

There aren’t many players around the league who are more intriguing than Odell Beckham Jr. He’s already had a decorated career of iconic catches and TD celebrations. He’s also had several controversies and missteps along the way. We’ve seen him struggle on the field with performance and off the field with some bad decisions. We even watched him help the Rams win a Super Bowl before exiting the big game with an injury. In the latest chapter of Beckham’s career, he’s looking to rekindle some of that old pizzazz with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. In Baltimore, he’s already assumed the role of a veteran leader and if healthy, is poised to exceed his player prop market numbers. I’ll take all the overs.

Bengals to win Super Bowl (+1100)

Let’s look at the facts: Joe Burrow already has accrued seven playoff games over the past two seasons including one trip to the Super Bowl and he nearly made it back again last season. He and the Bengals are poised for another Super Bowl run this season. I’ve often made the analogy that Patrick Mahomes and Burrow are the modern-day Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the NFL. I grabbed this number earlier this offseason at 8-1, but once Burrow went down with an ankle injury during training camp, the books adjusted it to 11-1 and that’s why I’m advising you to make the move now. Burrow hasn’t participated in any preseason action, but he doesn’t need to — because he’s that good. Plus, all reports indicate he’ll be ready to go for the opener in the Dawg Pound against the Browns.