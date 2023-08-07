NFL Season Predictions: NFC West Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the 2023-24 NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the NFC West and their over/under win totals.

Click on the links below for a more detailed analysis of each team in the West.

SportsGrid will preview each division with NFL season win total OVER/UNDER predictions for all 32 teams:

AFC East | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East

Arizona Cardinals – 4.5 wins (OVER -102/UNDER -120)

Securing five or more victories in 2023 should be challenging for the Arizona Cardinals. The team’s potential to outperform expectations appears limited, as evident by the bookmaker’s total of 4.5 wins. Furthermore, with a challenging schedule ahead, backing fewer than 4.5 wins at -120 seems a smart call. Hence, 2023 is shaping up to be another challenging year for the Cardinals.

Cook’s Pick: Under 4.5 wins (-120)

Los Angeles Rams – 6.5 wins (OVER +110/UNDER -134)

For the 2023 season, the Rams’ strength of schedule is moderate. Their prospects hinge on two major factors: the defense being better and a healthy offense. These elements, however, are far from guaranteed, which explains why bookmakers are bearish, setting the Rams’ win total at 6.5. Defense is often said to be the key to victory, and the Rams’ defensive unit, even with Aaron Donald, might be the league’s weakest. Despite the increased risk, we lean towards the under 6.5 wins for the Rams this season.

Cook’s Pick: Under 6.5 wins (-134)

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL props picks all season long.

San Francisco 49ers – 10.5 wins (OVER -142/UNDER +116)

The 49ers’ quest for a successful season in the NFC will be challenged by one of the most demanding schedules in the league, ranking fifth-hardest. Despite the NFL’s evident parity, the strength and skill in this 49ers’ team composition make betting on over 10.5 victories worthwhile. With a talented roster at their disposal, we foresee the 49ers continuing to be one of the top teams in the NFL, justifying the risk associated with betting on such a large win total.

Cook’s Pick: Over 10.5 wins (-142)

Seattle Seahawks – 8.5 wins (OVER -142/UNDER +116)

With the tenth toughest NFL schedule, the Seahawks face a tight rope to surpass the 8.5-win total. Nevertheless, Pete Carroll’s astute leadership as coach promises to maximize the team’s potential. Despite the higher cost of supporting an over 8.5 outcome at -142 odds, we’re comfortable backing this number after what we saw from them last season.

Cook’s Pick: OVER 8.5 wins (-142)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.