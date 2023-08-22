NFL Season Preview: NFC North Bold Predictions by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFC North should be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this upcoming season, and it looks like anything can happen. All four teams are capable of winning the division, and all four teams also could crash and burn.

Here are our bold predictions for how the season will turn out.

Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson Blossoms, Lions Defense Succeeds

The Lions are coming in with lofty expectations, arguably the highest they’ve had in recent memory. Offensively, they are expected to be explosive with a ton of weapons and consistent quarterback play, but on the defensive side of the ball, a ton needs to be worked out. Their leader is Aidan Hutchinson, and after a great rookie season, we expect him to take a significant leap and catapult the entire defense into another stratosphere. The playoffs are a lock if the Lions’ defense is above average.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields Takes the Leap, Flirt with Wild Card

The Bears were the worst team in football last season. Justin Fields didn’t have enough, and the roster collectively was weak. Well, after another offseason studying the Bears’ system and the addition of DJ Moore to bolster his receivers, he’s set up to succeed. Looking at the rest of the roster, GM Ryan Poles opened the checkbook and filled plenty of needs through free agency. Chicago should undoubtedly be competitive this season, so with a beneficial schedule to their advantage, they could find themselves in the wild card hunt in a weak NFC.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is Better than Expected

Green Bay’s offseason comes down to the quarterback spot, as Aaron Rodgers has fled town, opening the door for Jordan Love to finally get his opportunity. Studying behind Rodgers for the past two seasons cannot be understated – he’s been groomed for this opportunity. In limited action last season, he showed promise, and the early word out of Packers’ training camp has been that Love is ready to step into the role. The Packers roster is filled with talent, maybe not with star receivers, but enough pieces for Love to utilize.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings Fall Apart

I’m so sick of the Minnesota Vikings. If it weren’t for Justin Jefferson, they’d be completely irrelevant. The idea that Alexander Mattison can be Dalvin Cook is nonsense, and I think it’s only a matter of time before Kirk Cousins crashes and burns. Not to mention, their defense is not good, and their secondary is abysmal. They’re going to need to score 30 points per game regularly! Looking at last year, the Vikings can’t repeat the number of narrow victories they pulled off, and a few more losses are on the horizon. With the Lions on the rise, the Bears expected to take a leap, and the Packers competitive, the Vikings will finish last in the division.

