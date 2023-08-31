NFL Trade Rumors: ‘Mystery’ Jonathan Taylor Suitor Revealed This team currently doesn't need running back help by Adam London 4 Hours Ago

An NFL team with one of the league’s best running back tandems apparently had interest in adding arguably the best player at the position.

There didn’t seem to be a robust market for Jonathan Taylor after the Colts reportedly gave the 2021 rushing leader permission to seek out a trade. Miami on Wednesday confirmed it made an “exploratory” call to Indianapolis about Taylor, but Dolphins general manager Chris Grier claimed “nothing was really close” to materializing, per ESPN.

However, the Fins apparently weren’t the only team interested in Taylor, who hasn’t been removed from the physically unable to perform this and thus will miss at least the first four games of the season. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Green Bay Packers had “legitimate interest” in trading for the 2020 second-rounder.

The Packers obviously don’t need running back help for the upcoming season. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are an above-average combination, as evidenced by their 825.5 and 625.5 rushing 2023 totals, respectively, at FanDuel Sportsbook. But Dillon will play on the final year of his contract, and Green Bay might not feel confident about its chances of retaining the 25-year-old.

Taylor himself might be open to a Colts-Packers trade, as it would be a homecoming of sorts for the Wisconsin product. An in-season blockbuster trade for Taylor feels unlikely, but perhaps the sides can revisit the situation next spring.