NFL Week 1 Betting Insights: Chiefs, Lions, Bengals, and Steelers Seeing Most Action

The NFL season is almost upon us, and there’s a lot of excitement and action in the betting world. According to data from BetMGM, the most publicly backed teams and the most bet matchups of the season have been identified. As we approach Week 1, it’s interesting to look at where the money is flowing.

The top three most bet matchups are Lions vs. Chiefs, Browns vs. Bengals, and Steelers vs. 49ers. These games have generated the most interest among bettors, and there are some intriguing storylines to consider.

The Lions-Chiefs game, scheduled for Thursday night, is the most bet matchup. This is unsurprising given the high-profile nature of both teams. The spread is -6.5 in favor of the Chiefs, and the most bets at BetMGM on any team to cover the spread is the Chiefs -6.5. Interestingly, the second most is on the Lions at +6.5, indicating high interest and uncertainty in this matchup. This is the smallest spread the Chiefs have had in a Week 1 game or a game against the Lions since Patrick Mahomes took over as a starter. With the Lions being the most bet team to win the Super Bowl with 35% of bets and 36% of the money at BetMGM, this matchup will surely draw a lot of eyes.

The Browns-Bengals game, often called the Battle of Ohio, also promises to be an exciting affair. Sports betting is legal in Ohio, making it an attractive option for many fans in the region.

The Steelers-49ers matchup is somewhat puzzling, as it’s the third most popular bet, but there doesn’t seem to be an apparent reason why. It could be that bettors see some edge in this game, but the data doesn’t show a significant push one way or another.

In terms of lopsided games, the Bills are getting a lot of action at -1.5 at the Jets, with 85% of the bets and 91% of the money on Buffalo. This is the first time in four years that the Bills are less than a touchdown favorite against the Jets. The Jets, with new additions like Aaron Rodgers, Dalvin Cook, and Allen Lazard, are seen as a potential Super Bowl contender this season.

Another game to watch is the Titans at -3.5 at the Saints. The Titans are getting 80% of the bets and 83% of the money. This game features a Saints defense that allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game last year against a Titans offense that averaged the third least.

Week 1 of the NFL season promises to be filled with exciting matchups and intense betting action. With many storylines unfolding and teams eager to start their campaigns on a strong note, it will be a thrilling start to the season.

