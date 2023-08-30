Nick Saban is Making Maverick Moves Ahead of Alabama's Meeting with Middle Tennessee State by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The college football world perennially orbits around the Alabama Crimson Tide, and 2023 is no exception. At the heart of the conversation is the enigmatic head coach, Nick Saban. Loved, debated, and sometimes feared – Saban never ceases to leave an impression.

In the latest from Tuscaloosa, a significant debate surrounds Saban’s decision to withhold releasing a depth chart ahead of their face-off against Middle Tennessee State. It’s a move that has caught many off-guard, especially since Alabama has religiously released one every year.

“Why the secrecy this year?” many wonder aloud. With the starting quarterback’s identity under wraps, speculation runs rife. Some say Saban’s ambiguity is a strategic ploy to keep Middle Tennessee State’s defense off-kilter. Others believe the coach himself remains undecided.

Saban’s defense is that the media tends to blow the depth chart out of proportion, creating unnecessary distractions for the team. Players might start seeing themselves as backups, impacting their morale and motivation. While the media is rife with speculation, it’s clear: Saban’s primary objective is to keep the players hungry, competitive, and on their toes.

But let’s step back and look at the bigger picture. The Alabama Crimson Tide doesn’t merely enter a new season; they often do it on a mission. Following their 10-2 regular-season record last year, the Tide’s dismantling of K-State suggested they are a force to be reckoned with. The word on the street? 2023 might just be Alabama’s “revenge tour.”

Fresh off the press, a rejuvenated Saban, with his iconic newly-dyed hair, looks all set for the season. And here’s a stat to reckon with: The Tide hasn’t lost a Week 1 matchup since 2001, registering 21 straight victories with an average margin of 27.3 points.

The spread for the forthcoming game? Alabama is favored by 39.5 points. The Tide blanked out Utah State by 55 points last year, comfortably covering a 40.5 spread. And many pundits believe that trend will continue. However, with a matchup against Texas looming large in Week 2, some wonder if Saban might just be keeping his cards close to his chest.

Whether you’re rooting for the Tide or not, one thing is certain: With Saban at the helm and a cloud of intrigue enveloping the team, Alabama’s 2023 season promises to be nothing short of electrifying. Buckle up, college football fans; it’s going to be one heck of a ride!

