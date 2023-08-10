NL Central Futures Odds Analysis: Cubs are the Savvy Play by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we dive deep into the NL Central, it’s hard not to notice the neck-and-neck race in MLB that’s shaping up. Both the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are currently just 2.5 games behind the leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Breaking down the odds, the Brewers sit at -120, making them the favorites to clinch the title. Meanwhile, the Cubs stand at a tempting +150, and the Reds, having recently moved down the ladder, are at 5 to 1.

The smart bet would be on the Cubs. They provide value at their current price, so it’s hard to pass up. The odds have been moving exceptionally, as Chicago has more than double its current number just a week ago.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

While the Brew Crew sit as the favorite, it seems no one outside of Wisconsin is really hoping to see them win the division over the more trendy Cubs and Reds.

As we gear up for the final stretch, the NL Central promises to be a rollercoaster. Will the Cubs rise to the occasion, or will the Brewers and Reds manage to outpace them? Only time will tell. But for now, placing bets on the Cubs seems to be the smart move.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.