NL Cy Young Futures Odds Analysis: Blake Snell Hasn't Slowed

In contrast to the American League, the National League’s Cy Young race is packed with a plethora of contenders, each bringing something unique to the table. Here’s a breakdown of the top contenders and their current MLB betting futures:

Front and center, we have Zac Gallen, who’s clawed his way back to the top, now leading the race with odds of 2 to 1. Gallen, though holding a notable position in the race, has shown an average performance of late, which leaves the door open for others to stake their claim.

Hot on Gallen’s heels is Blake Snell at +275. Over the past two months, Snell has delivered undeniably above-average performances. Amid an open race, he remains a standout candidate and a strong contender for the Cy Young.

Justin Steele has made significant strides, moving up the ladder with odds of 5 to 1. His recent performance has caught the attention of many and catapulted him up the leaderboard.

Logan Webb and Spencer Strider, on the other hand, have experienced fluctuating fortunes. While Strider’s odds have drifted to 7 to 1 after a rough outing against the Buckos, both he and Webb remain in contention. Their forthcoming performances will play a pivotal role in their Cy Young prospects.

The NL Cy Young race is as unpredictable as it gets. With Gallen leading but not outpacing the competition and Snell delivering consistently strong performances, who will emerge as the top pitcher in the National League this season remains to be seen. As it stands, the award is still very much up for grabs.

