NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gallen Retakes Lead Over Strider

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to be in conversation to win the Cy Young as August begins. The right-hander has registered an 11-5 record, a 3.37 ERA, and 157 strikeouts. After having another dominant outing against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, Gallen has seen his odds of winning the NL Cy Young rise to the top of the board from +350 to +200.

Last Start: August 6 @ Minnesota Twins (7IP, 4H, 2ER, 8SO)

Next Start: August 12 vs. San Diego Padres

It’s becoming much less of a secret how dominant San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over nearly the last three months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled an 8-8 record over 23 starts, a 2.61 ERA, and 164 strikeouts. With Snell continuing to bring a lot of consistency to the table for the Padres, he’s once again seen his NL Cy Young odds bet down from +350 to +300.

Last Start: August 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5IP, 4H, 3ER, 8SO)

Next Start: August 11 @ Arizona Diamondbacks

One name that’s continued to hover around the NL Cy Young picture has been Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele. Through 21 starts for the Cubs, Steele has been lights out, posting a 13-3 record, paired with a 2.68 ERA and 113 strikeouts. It’s surprising to many that Steele is in this race, but if you look at his numbers last season, this should have been seen as more of a possibility. The lefty has jumped back in the mix with +500 odds to win the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: August 6 vs. Atlanta Braves (5 1/3IP, 8H, 3ER, 7SO)

Next Start: August 11 @ Toronto Blue Jays

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 9-9 record, paired with a 3.38 ERA and 151 punchouts. After another strong outing against the Los Angeles Angels, Webb saw his odds of winning the NL Cy Young rise from +850 to +700.

Last Start: August 7 @ Los Angeles Angels (5 2/3IP, 7H, 1ER, 6SO)

Next Start: August 13 vs. Texas Rangers

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, it looks as though Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being in the NL Cy Young conversation. The powerful righty has posted a 12-4 record, a 3.94 ERA, and 211 strikeouts. A tough outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates saw Strider’s odds take a big hit, dropping from +250 to +750.

Last Start: August 7 @ Pittsburgh Pirates (2 2/3IP, 5H, 6ER, 3SO)

Next Start: August 12 @ New York Mets

