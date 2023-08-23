NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gallen, Strider Duking it Out for 1st by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to lead the conversation surrounding the NL Cy Young in 2023. The right-hander has registered a 14-5 record over 27 starts, paired with a 3.11 ERA and 179 punchouts. Gallen had another strikeout-heavy outing against the Texas Rangers on August 22, punching out eleven. The strong showing led to his odds of winning the National League Cy Young getting bet down from +180 to +110.

Last Start: August 22 vs. Texas Rangers (6IP, 7H, 1ER, 11SO)

Next Start: August 28 @ Los Angeles Dodgers

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being in the NL Cy Young conversation. The powerful righty has posted a 14-4 record, along with a 3.57 ERA and 227 strikeouts. Strider is a strikeout machine and was nearly unhittable his last time out against the San Francisco Giants, throwing seven shutout innings and striking out ten. With one of his best starts of the year now in the rearview mirror, Strider saw his odds of winning the NL Cy Young bet down from +700 to +320.

Last Start: August 18 vs. San Francisco Giants (7IP, 1H, 0ER, 10SO)

Next Start: August 25 @ San Francisco Giants

It’s becoming much less of a secret how mystifying San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over nearly the last three months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled a 10-9 record through 26 starts, paired with a 2.73 ERA and 184 strikeouts. Snell put together another quality start against the Miami Marlins and struck out eight batters, but his teammates couldn’t help him register a win. Snell’s NL Cy Young odds took a slight dip over the last week from +250 to +360.

Last Start: August 22 vs. Miami Marlins (6IP, 6H, 3ER, 8SO)

Next Start: August 29 @ St. Louis Cardinals

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 9-9 record over 26 starts, along with a 3.36 ERA and 162 punchouts. After a difficult time against the Atlanta Braves juggernaut lineup, Webb saw his odds take a sizable dip over the last week from +300 to +850.

Last Start: August 19 @ Atlanta Braves (6IP, 9H, 4ER, 5SO)

Next Start: August 25 vs. Atlanta Braves

One name that’s continued to hover around the NL Cy Young picture has been Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele. Through 23 starts for the Cubs, Steele has been lights out, posting a 14-3 record, paired with a 2.80 ERA and 127 strikeouts. It’s surprising to many that Steele is in this race, but if you look at his numbers last season, this should have been seen as more of a possibility. Steele had another high-quality start against the Kansas City Royals, but he still didn’t see his odds move from the +1000 price they were listed at last week.

Last Start: August 19 vs. Kansas City Royals (6IP, 6H, 2ER, 7SO)

Next Start: August 24 @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Top 5 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks 110 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves 320 Blake Snell San Diego Padres 360 Logan Webb San Francisco Giants 850 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs 1000

