NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Snell Back On Top, Gallen Drops

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

It’s becoming much less of a secret how mystifying San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over nearly the last three months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled an 11-9 record, along with a 2.60 ERA and 193 strikeouts. Snell baffled Cardinals hitters his last time on the bump and threw seven shutout innings while striking out nine. With another dominant outing, Snell saw his odds get bet down from +360 to -110, where he’s now listed as the odds-on favorite.

Last Start: August 29 @ St. Louis Cardinals (7IP, 2H, 0ER, 9SO)

Next Start: September 2 vs. San Francisco Giants

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being in the NL Cy Young conversation. The powerful righty has posted a 15-4 record over 26 starts, paired with a 3.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts. Strider was nearly untouchable during his last start against the San Francisco Giants, leading to his odds of winning the NL Cy Young rising from +320 to +200.

Last Start: August 25 @ San Francisco Giants (7IP, 3H, 1ER, 9SO)

Next Start: TBD

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has led the conversation surrounding the NL Cy Young for most of 2023. The right-hander has registered a 14-6 record, along with a 3.32 ERA and 182 strikeouts. Gallen had a tough time with the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out and allowed six earned runs, leading to his odds of winning the NL Cy Young plummeting from +110 to +440.

Last Start: August 28 @ Los Angeles Dodgers (5 1/3IP, 9H, 6ER, 3SO)

Next Start: September 3 vs. Baltimore Orioles

One name that’s continued to hover around the NL Cy Young picture has been Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele. Through 25 starts for the Cubs, Steele has been lights out, posting a 15-3 record, paired with a 2.69 ERA and 141 punchouts. Steele has consistently put up quality starts for the Cubs and has one of the league’s top ERAs, yet he’s still seen his odds drop over the last week from +1000 to +1600.

Last Start: August 29 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6IP, 6H, 0ER, 8SO)

Next Start: September 4 vs. San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 9-10 record, along with a 3.51 ERA and 163 strikeouts. Webb has struggled over his last two starts and allowed a combined nine earned runs, though, leading to his odds dropping from +850 to +3000.

Last Start: August 25 vs. Atlanta Braves (5 1/3IP, 6H, 5ER, 1SO)

Next Start: August 30 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Top 5 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Blake Snell San Diego Padres -110 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves 200 Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks 440 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs 1600 Logan Webb San Francisco Giants 3000

