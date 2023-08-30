NL Wild-Card Race: Phillies, Cubs, Giants, Reds, and Marlins by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

As the MLB season heads into its climax, the National League wild-card race is garnering the attention of fans and pundits. Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and Miami Marlins are all contenders vying for a spot. And while many have their eyes set on these teams, one can’t help but consider the San Diego Padres. They sit 7.5 games back in the wild-card race after failing to clinch back-to-back wins.

Let’s take a closer look at the teams holding the lower ranks of the wild-card race: the Reds and the Marlins. Between these two, the Marlins seem to be a favorite for many. Although the Reds boast an impressive lineup, the Marlins’ pitching staff appears more reliable. There’s no denying that the Marlins, if consistent, could stir things up in the playoffs. However, their performance over the last ten games â€” securing only three wins â€” casts a shadow of doubt.

Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins recently took to the mound against the formidable Tampa Bay Rays lineup. Over five innings, he allowed seven hits with four earned runs. Alcantara showcased his potential by throwing out four and not giving up a single walk. Yet, the story wasn’t the same when the bullpens took over. Facing pitchers like Aaron Civale, Robert Stephenson, Erasmo Ramirez, and Jake Diekman, Miami struggled, managing only two runs at home.

The Marlins’ batting lineup has been a concern all season. Their bats often go missing in action, leading to the phrase “bats go M.I.A.” becoming a recurring sentiment among fans and critics. This inconsistency isn’t unique to Miami. The Reds, especially when playing away from the Great American Ballpark, had a close call recently, nearly facing a no-hitter against a pitcher not known for overwhelming speed.

Compared to the Reds and Marlins, teams higher up in the standings seem to boast a more consistent offense. The question on everyone’s mind is: Can the Reds or Marlins step up and challenge the status quo in the wild-card race? As of now, their inconsistencies might be their undoing.

